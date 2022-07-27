Cut-off notes to study Medicine 2022, in full

Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid.

are already known Medicine court notes 2022 of the 36 Spanish universities in which this degree can be studied. The highest minimum grade to enter has been 13.5 on the Complutense University of Madridthe only one that has been five tenths of the maximum note that can be obtained in selectivity, a 14 out of 14.

In second place is the University of Murciawith a minimum score for access to Medicine of 13,492, followed closely and closing the podium by the University of Valenciawith a score of 13,475, according to information compiled by Medical Writing.

Also in the top ten are the Autonomous University of Madrid (13,463), the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche (13,419), the Jaume I University of Castellón (13,376), the Castilla-La Mancha university (13,364), the University of Alcalá (13,357), the Rey Juan Carlos University (13,35) and the Sevilla University (13,345).

23 universities that ask for more than a 13

Among all the universities, public and private, that offer Medicine, 23 ask for a grade equal to or greater than 13. In addition to those mentioned, this minimum grade is also required by the University of Castilla-La Mancha, now in Ciudad Real, (13,399), the University of Granada (13,319), the University of Malaga (13,275), the University of Córdoba (13, 25), the University of Cadiz (13,232), the Oviedo University (13,23) and the Zaragoza’s University (13,215).

With a score above 13, but already below 13.2, the University of Salamanca (13.175), the University of Valladolid (13.121), the University of Extremadura (13.1), the Public University of Navarra (13,086), the University of La Laguna de Tenerife (13,029) and the University of Barcelona (13,022), the first in Catalonia.

Twelve universities with a 12 and one with an 11

In this way, twelve universities ask for a minimum score for access to Medicine of 12 and even one demands an 11. In order, from highest to lowest score, are the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (12,962), the University of Santiago de Compostela (12,925), the University of Cantabria (12,902), the University of Barcelona, ​​now on the Bellvitge Campus, (12,878), the University of the Balearic Islands (12,842) and the University of the Basque Country (12,827).

The lowest cutoff notes are recorded in the Pompeu Fabra University (12,758), the Autonomous University of Barcelona (12,751), the same note as in the same university but in Barcelona; the University of Girona (12,717), the University of Lleida, (12,711), the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona (12,708) and the University of Vic, which asks for the lowest mark of all, with 11,987.