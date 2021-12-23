‘Cut off the hands of thieves to reduce crimes’: the law proposed by a deputy in Iraq

Cut hands ai thieves to reduce crimes: it is the bill presented in the last few hours by a Kurdish deputy of the Kurdish-Iraqi parliament. Quoted by the Kurdish-Iraqi media, the Kurdish deputy Hawraman Gacheney, of the Justice Group party Kurdistan, made the proposal during the parliamentary discussion held yesterday in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The entire region is experiencing an increase in crime against the backdrop of worsening social tension in the light of the growing economic crisis. The hand cut against thieves is formally applied in Somalia, Saudi Arabia and Iran. According to the politician, “the crime rate will drop significantly if this law is introduced” based on some verses from the Koran, the holy book of Islam.