Cut-out dress, Olivia Culpo focuses on sexy look like Jennifer Lopez

The cut-out dress recently worn by Olivia Culpo it reminded us of something familiar. During the weekend in Hollywood, the American model she took part in the launch event of the sports illustrated issue dedicated to swimwear (the one with trans model Leyna Bloom on the cover), showing off a long white dress with multiple portholes, which had previously been photographed wearing Jennifer Lopez.

Olivia Culpo in LaQuan Smith. Hollywood, July 2021

Avalon / IPA

the original creation, designed by the New York designer LaQuan Smith, is distinguished by thedesign boldness characterized by well 4 porthole-shaped cut-outs, which interrupt the essential silhouette of thetube dress, discovering large portions of skin, starting from under the breast, up to the calf.

We are not sure that Olivia Culpo was aware of the previous “owner” of that particular cut-out dress, J.Lo’s photo is from December 2020. It is certain, however, that, in such a move, the supermodel American has made its official entry into the fashion game of the sexiest outfits ever, challenging one of the undisputed queens on the subject, the unique and inimitable Jennifer Lopez.

