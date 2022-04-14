Cuts at the school with the Def, Conte would have liked to give the savings to the teachers. Since September 11 thousand more support places, Azzolina rejoices

They continue to discuss the billions cut at school over the next few yearsthrough the Def approved by the Government. Not only the unions have expressed their disappointment. Also several politicians. Among these there is even the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conteat the head of the first party of the current executive.

“I look with concern about the reduction of resources devoted to education”Present in the Def, he said speaking at the streaming seminar of the“ Teachers’ Club ”of Treccani.

That money was diverted to the profs

The drop in investments in schools “is justified by the demographic decline, but the school needs additional resources also intended for teachers“, Conte underlined, implying that the money stolen from the formation of the classes could always be left to the School sector, to divert it to the teaching staff: both to increase the staff, so indirectly then over time to reduce the number of students per class, both by going to replenish the salaries of the teachers themselves who continue to remain very distant from those of many colleagues across the border.

More support posts, over 2 thousand motor vehicles

On the staff front, however, some good news has arrived: with the ministerial decree 90 at the beginning of April, in fact, over 2 thousand teachers of physical activity in primary school have been made official (an absolute novelty for this school cycle).

They will be hired from next September. And from 2023 there will be a similar amount for the fourth grades, again in the primary.

Azzolina: credit from the Conte bis government

In addition, there will be 11,000 more places for support teachers next school year. According to the former minister Lucia Azzolina, this is “very good news. A result of the three-year plan approved during the Conte II government “.

Azzolina said that “this is the implementation of a measure implemented in the budget law for 2021, which I had strongly wanted as Minister and which will bring, upon completion of the three-year period, 25,000 more posts and recruitments for support teachers. A clear one trend reversal with respect to past cuts and a signal for the future: every additional resource on education constitutes an investment for the future of the country “, concluded la grillina