cuts from Lombardy to Campania- Corriere.it

Collective redundancies in Carrefour Italy. The French multinational of large-scale distribution has formalized the procedure announced in recent weeks to the trade unions. 769 workers will be made redundant in 9 Regions: Valle D’Aosta, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Sardinia. In detail, we are talking about 261 redundancies in 27 hypermarkets, 313 in 67 markets, 168 in 10 cash & carry and 168 jobs at the administrative offices in Milan, Nichelino, Rome, Airola, Gruliasco, Naples, Rivalta and Moncalieri. In the 2022 Plan proposed by the company management, the disposal of 106 stores in the direct sales network, of which 82 Express and 24 Market, with the transfer to third party entrepreneurs of the franchise network.

The motivations The unions also report some details of the company note regarding the redundancies. The text would read that the reasons underlying the surplus situation are to be identified in the serious economic management situation. The overall decline in turnover and customers on the one hand, and the incidence of labor costs on the other, have resulted in a situation of serious imbalance which is no longer sustainable and forces the company to undertake a structural intervention aimed at rebalancing the relationship between personnel and turnover.



The position of the trade unions The response of the abbreviations is immediate. The Fisascat Cisl – said the deputy general secretary of the Cislin federation Vincenzo Dell’Orefice – believes the path of a confrontation aimed solely at allowing dismissals and sales of shops to third parties is not feasible. The trade unionist urges Carrefour Italia to integrate its action plan with parts relating to the future prospect of the directly operated network in Italy. Starting with a detailed investment plan on the physical commercial network, which in many cases presents structural defects that make the points of sale less and less usable and that often end up alienating customers from the brand. To then intervene with a focus on the hypermarket, a format that plays a significant role in the corporate organization of the French multinational in Italy, also in terms of employees, and which, therefore, must necessarily be relaunched, if Carrefour actually wants to remain in the our country.

And therefore from the definition of a protocol on the working conditions and treatment of employees employed in the franchising branch. To deal with a negotiation only to allow the Company to reach the breakeven point in 2022, without it assuming specific commitments on the relaunch of its activity and on the preservation of employment not feasible, comments Dell’Orefice.

