Cuts, revocations and increases: here is the recalculation of pensions

Over the past five years, the average rate of GDP has been less than one, a result that risks harming a considerable number of people leaving the world of work. Could be affected by the decrease in gross domestic product pensions, since the so-called contribution amount is closely linked to the performance of the Italian economy. The value of future annuities, in fact, is calculated on the basis of the average annual rate of change in GDP in the previous five years. The negative percentage of the Gross Domestic Product can seriously compromise the allowance of hundreds of pensioners. A similar situation already occurred in 2014, but then the government, to avoid problems, he decreed that the coefficient could not be less than one.

The result of the GDP should be addressed by the council of ministers in view of the approval of the Budget law and concrete action is expected to ensure that pensions do not devalue. Everyone knows that this is not a happy time for the pension system. The difficult replacement of Quota 100, due to expire on 31 December, is making the political climate incandescent, but it is the surrounding news that gives the greatest concerns, as in the case of disability pensions, ie the allowance received by disabled and disabled civilians aged between 18 and 65 who are recognized a percentage of disability equal to or greater than 74%.

A recent ruling by the Court of Cassation has established that it is no longer possible to accumulate income from work, even of a few euros, with the civil disability allowance paid monthly. The restriction was made known by INPS which, through a communication, highlighted how the disability allowance will from this moment be guaranteed only to disabled people who do not work. A real turnaround for many people who, in addition to receiving the pension, also had aoccupation paid.

Meanwhile, some good news also arrives: with the deadline of block of revaluations and the growth of inflation the monthly allowances will be more substantial. It is estimated that pensions will increase from 300 to one thousand euros a year, although it is not excluded that the government decides to extend the blockade on the occasion of the approval of the budget law. Finally, with the arrival of the new year, the 2019-2021 three-year experimental regime is also brought to an end, which operated by gradually lowering pensions higher than four times the minimum.

Loading... Advertisements

The new calculation system provides that from 1 January 2022 pensions continue to be revalued at 100% up to four times the minimum, then 90% rates between four and five times the minimum are applied, at 75% for all higher pensions. . In a nutshell, from 2022 the revaluation is full up to 2 thousand euros, drops to 90% on the pension share between 2 thousand and 2,500 euros and to 75% above 2,500 euros. On this basis, considering theinflation, increases are estimated for a pension of 1,500 euros around 300 euros per year.