“Cutting the quarantine is a compromise”

According to Michael Ryan, the choices of some countries, including Italy, are a cross between controlling infections and the need to keep economies going


Science, society and economies – WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan said that if the quarantine period is shortened, on the one hand “there will be fewer cases developing the disease and potentially contagious” and on the other “there will be a relatively small number. of people who will not transmit the disease by coming out of quarantine “. A compromise, as he defined it, “between science and being absolutely perfect in what we try to do and damage economies and society as little as possible”, given that “governments are struggling to find this balance”, he added.

The incubation period – Ryan also explained that on average the incubation period is 5-6 days which can also extend to 7: for this reason governments are called upon to decide on the timing. Currently the WHO rules speak of 10 days of quarantine after the onset of symptoms and three days without symptoms. For asymptomatic patients 10 days after the positive test. “Some data suggest that Omicron has a shorter incubation period,” he explained.


