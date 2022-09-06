CVS signs millionaire agreement to offer home health care to its patients. – Subway Puerto Rico

Pharmacy giant CVS Health will acquire Signify Healtha home health care providerfor roughly $8 billion, the firms announced late Monday, in a deal that cements the drugstore chain’s move away from its traditional retail roots.

Under the deal, CVS acquires Signify with a network of more than 10,000 physicians offering services such as home diagnostics and care to 2.5 million patients across the United States.

“Signify Health will play a critical role in advancing our health care services strategy and provide us with a platform to accelerate our growth in value-based care,” CVS CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a statement. .

CVS has nearly 10,000 retail locations in the United States and 1,100 MinuteClinic locations, offering care from immunizations to physicals. It employs approximately 40,000 doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

“We are both building an integrated experience that supports a more proactive, preventative and holistic approach to patient care, and I look forward to executing on our shared vision for the future of care delivery,” said Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester.

The two companies said they expected the deal to close in the second half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.