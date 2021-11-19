CW Florence 2021 – This is why bitcoin can enter bank-networks. The CEO of Conio explains it

The worldwide boom in demand for cryptocurrencies, also driven by the entry into this field of banks and investment funds, opens up new perspectives on the asset class, albeit in the presence of pronounced volatility.

He talked about it today Christian Miccoli, co-founder and CEO of Coinage, during the final conference session of the event Citywire Florence 2021, the two days of Citywire dedicated to the world and to fund selection professionals.

And with one of the main Italian bank-networks, Banca Generali, Conio has signed an agreement to enter the world of managed savings in Italy.

The agreement is of a commercial and equity nature, with Banca Generali (which holds approximately 10% of Conio’s share capital) which will launch the service shortly, allowing its customers to start buying bitcoins through its infrastructure. “The departure of a service of this type with a network bank of the reach of Banca Generali can really change the perception of cryptocurrencies in Italy”, Miccoli told Citywire Italy. And it seems that the company led by Gian Maria Mossa is tracing a trajectory, since similar realities in Italy are moving to go in that direction.

Conio, also held 15% by Italian post, is currently focused on Italy (both B2C and B2B, with around 300,000 customers), but aims to expand abroad as well.

“To confirm the reliability of bitcoin”, continues Miccoli, “there is the go-ahead from the American Sec to the former Etf on cryptocurrency and the listing of Coinbase on the Nasdaq “. A company like Coinbase, which today deals exclusively with cryptocurrencies, will soon be able to start managing the so-called “stablecoin“, With similar but alternative services to those of banks.

“For now, the banks are ignoring the phenomenon of tokens, which will change all their internal processes drastically”, adds the CEO of Conio, “but they still have a chance not to be disintermediated and left behind. They have to invest in skills and knowledge and starting to introduce bitcoins in their offer to the customer is already a step forward in this sense “.

To date, however, Europe seems to be lagging behind the United States in terms of regulations, according to Miccoli. “Despite this, the regulatory risk of a cryptocurrency like bitcoin is now being defined, so it’s a good time to invest in this new asset.”