Cyber ​​Monday 2021, the JRPG is back on Amazon offer – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the Cyber ​​Monday 2021, back on offer on Amazon Yakuza Like a Dragon, SEGA’s turn-based RPG. The discount for the PS4 and Xbox One version is 40 €, or 67%, the same one proposed a few days ago for Black Friday 2021.

In offering you can also find the physical version for PS5 of Yakuza Like a Dragon, at a couple of euros less than the Black Friday 2021 discount, but still higher than the PS4 version. Given the possibility of making the free upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version, there is no reason to buy the more expensive version, other than for collectibles, if you want to have the PS5 version box. However, this is the best price ever offered on Amazon.

In our review of Yakuza Like a Dragon we told you that: “Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a beautiful and controversial chapter of the SEGA series. A revolution that we did not consider necessary in terms of gameplay, and which indeed highlights the limits of a formula that has remained similar to itself for too long itself, but which is supported by one of the best storylines ever, an amazing cast of characters, an unprecedented and spectacular setting, as well as the classic abundance of collateral activities to enrich a campaign of great depth. Also equipped with Italian subtitles, Like a Dragon prepares to enthusiastically welcome new potential fans, who will still not know what they have been missing so far. ”

Namba and Ichiban, protagonists of Yakuza Like a Dragon

