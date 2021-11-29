Cyber ​​Monday, instructions for use: three tips to take advantage of tech offers

Black Friday for everyone, Cyber ​​Monday only for tech enthusiasts. The Monday after Thanksgiving Day is the best time to take advantage of discounts at electronics stores. The name of the day of offers, parallel to that of Black Friday, was born precisely from an e-commerce: shop.org. This digital store, no longer reachable, had sent out a press release in which it renamed the Monday after Thanksgiving Day Cyber ​​Monday. From there the name remained. Premises aside, just like Black Friday or the most local sales, the possibility of running into some deception is always there, so better prepare yourself with a little strategy.

CamelCamelCamel: how to monitor prices

The fake balance is the most insidious trap in the history of commerce. Let’s take an example. You need a pc monitor, you have a budget 150 euros and find a screen that costs 149 in discount of 40 percent. A bargain, you say. Too bad that the day before the same screen was always on sale at 149 euros. To get ready for Cyber ​​Monday it is good to take advantage of a platform that is able to monitor the prices of your products. In this way it will be easy to understand if you are really in front of an unmissable offer or not. The best solution is to use the CamelCamelCamel platform, a site that allows you to monitor the progress of Amazon products over time. This will also make it easier to understand if the discount you have found is really beneficial and your product has had even cheaper price fluctuations. CamelCamelCamel can also become an extension for search engines, so you can receive notifications about price drops of the items that interest you.

Make yourself a wish list

Just like you don’t have to go shopping hungry, bouncing from one online store to another looking at the best products on offer is not the best way to conserve your wealth. Making a list with the products you want to buy can also help you know where to look first. If an offer is really cheap, then rest assured that stocks will run out before you know it. Many sites, starting with Amazon, offer the possibility of creating a wishlist in which to save the products whose purchase has been postponed. Of course, if you then find that unmissable offer for a mechanical keyboard in which you can differentiate the led of each key, we certainly won’t be stopping you.

Watch out for flyers and Telegram chats

Here we enter the tips for experienced buyers. The first instinct for a day with so many offers could be to just look at the ads on Amazon or on the main e-stores. Yet the best discounts may be found elsewhere as well. A good strategy is to check all the flyers of the physical stores specializing in technology, both the large chains and the small shops that you find around the house. Of course, even here you have to be careful: sometimes it is possible that a surcharge for unsolicited services such as films or programs already installed may be added to the list price. Telegram chats are also to be monitored. Some companies, such as Xiaomi, have an official channel dedicated to offers, but just search a bit among the free chats and you will find all kinds. Beware, because some are not exactly in line with the penal code. One of the biggest, with almost 200 thousand subscribers, is Offers.tech.

