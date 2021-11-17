Cyber Offers for Black Friday, here are the discounted games
Nintendo has announced the imminent launch of the Cyber Offers on Nintendo eShop, scheduled from 3:00 pm on November 18th and valid until 11:59 pm on November 30th. There will be over 1000 Switch games up to 75% off.
Among the games on offer we find Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (for the first time ever offered at a reduced price), Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition, Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, Tetris Effect Connected And Pikmin 3 Deluxe, just to name a few.
Nintendo’s list of promotional games includes:
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity 33%
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe 33%
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30%
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 45%
- Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition 30%
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe 33%
- Tetris Effect Connected 33%
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time 40%
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt 50%
- Hotline Miami Collection 50%
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps 40%
- Cities Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition 75%
- Sonic Colors Ultimate 25%
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition 50%
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 55%
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove 30%
As soon as the Cyber Offers are online we will update you on all the discounts and of course there will be our advice for purchases on best games to recover absolutely. A great opportunity to stock up on new Switch games at a reduced price.