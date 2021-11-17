Tech

Cyber ​​Offers for Black Friday, here are the discounted games

Nintendo has announced the imminent launch of the Cyber ​​Offers on Nintendo eShop, scheduled from 3:00 pm on November 18th and valid until 11:59 pm on November 30th. There will be over 1000 Switch games up to 75% off.

Among the games on offer we find Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (for the first time ever offered at a reduced price), Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition, Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, Tetris Effect Connected And Pikmin 3 Deluxe, just to name a few.

Nintendo’s list of promotional games includes:

  • Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity 33%
  • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe 33%
  • FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30%
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 45%
  • Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition 30%
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe 33%
  • Tetris Effect Connected 33%
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time 40%
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt 50%
  • Hotline Miami Collection 50%
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps 40%
  • Cities Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition 75%
  • Sonic Colors Ultimate 25%
  • Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition 50%
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 55%
  • Shovel Knight Treasure Trove 30%

As soon as the Cyber ​​Offers are online we will update you on all the discounts and of course there will be our advice for purchases on best games to recover absolutely. A great opportunity to stock up on new Switch games at a reduced price.

