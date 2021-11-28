Cyber ​​surveillance equipment sold to Egypt: French company investigated for “complicity in torture and disappearances”

The French company Nexa Technologies is under investigation in Paris for “complicity in acts of torture and forced disappearances” on charges of having sold to the Egyptian regime computer surveillance equipment which would have made it possible to trace the opponents. The AFP learned this from a source close to the case.

The ruling of the judge for preliminary investigations, responsible for the investigations, dates back to 12 October, about four months after those issued against four executives of the company, AFP sources argue. Nexa Technologies attorney, François Zimeray, declined to comment.