Cyber ​​attack? A massive satellite internet failure in Central Europe affects 6,000 Enercon wind turbines – El Periodico de la Energía

Russia’s war with Ukraine has brought with it a massive failure of the satellite internet in Central Europe. This failure has directly affected the operation of nearly 6,000 wind turbines of the German manufacturer Enerconas confirmed by the company to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Some 5,800 turbines, with a capacity of 11,000 MW have been affected these days in what could be called the first major cyberattack on renewable energies due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Enercon assures that the wind turbines have continued to work but automatically, without the remote control that they had from Enercon’s technological platform.

According to Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)the quick work of both Enercon and the network operators in the affected areas ensured that the network was not destabilized.

“We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible,” a company spokesman told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Although the causes of this great telecommunications failure are unknown, two causes are pointed out. One, that there was a cyberattack on the owners of the satellites, or that Russian troops bombed the ground stations in Ukraine from where the signal for the satellite internet with which these wind turbines are managed is born.

Specifically, and according to the German Wind Energy Association, the problems with the systems were due to the KA-Sat broadband satellite failure. It provides satellite internet to Europe and the Mediterranean region. “This is attractive to wind turbine operators because their turbines are often located in rural areas where there is no other way to get fast internet,” they explain.

Although they assure that “it is important to know that wind turbines can also work without the Internet.”

It remains to be seen whether wind turbines from other manufacturers have been affected.