Cyber ​​attack alerts are on the rise

The entities of the Public administration Center of Government they have not faced cyber attacks important so far in 2022.

However, they have reported events that are considered alerts of possible meddling in their information systems.

The Ministry from telecommunicationsthrough its Computer Incident Response Center called Ecucert, has reported 17,292 events in these first four months of the year.

What is striking is that, throughout 2021, there were 15,847 alerts. That is, in this quarterit’s already been overcome The number of incidents from last year.

The Mintel clarifies that these notifications are not necessarily attacks, but identified alerts in time for protect the information. “For the most part they do not represent danger, but it takes a Registration for analysis Y planning”, pointed out the State Portfolio.

The attack informatic who faces the Municipality from Quito again put into discussion the measures that are taken inside the public entities to protect your data and that of citizens.

In the case of Executive there is a process manual management from incidents from cybersecurity. It includes 17 preventive measures against computer attacks and a procedure model for the management of incidents of cybersecurity.

This document contains the different stages in which manages the incident. These are: preparation, detection, containment, eradication and recovery.

According to him Ministrya campaign has been launched socialization of these measures with the entities of the Central administration and it was arranged that the alerts be reported to Ecucert. This is to minimize risks.

Additionally, during 2021 it was recommended to the entities of the Central administration take preventive and corrective measures to cybersecurity. Not to mention how much it costs Governmentthe recommendation included keeping the antivirus signature databases updated and in force to date in all Computer equipment.

Last Wednesday, the Government signed a memorandum of understanding between the Mintel and the European Unionthrough the project CyberNet. The objective is to establish an operations center to share the experience through courses and workshops.

Financial sector

Since 2021 and so far this year, the most attacked entities, according to data from the Ecucertare those of financial sector. This is because they concentrate the largest amount of data of the citizens.

Nine months ago, in July 2021, one of the public entities attacked was the National Corporation from telecommunications (CNT). A segment of the internal network of the Corporation. As a consequence of cyber attackaccess to billing, activation and recharge systems was made difficult.

The entity ensures that user data was not violated. However, the details of everything that happened are still not known. According to NTCthe topic is still in research by the prosecution.

A risk management plan

The coordinator of the Observatory from cyber rights Y Technosociety of the U. Andina Simón Bolívar, Luis Enríquez, mentioned that public entities must have a risk management plan and a continuity from activities if there is a successful attack.

That guarantees the protection of the confidentiality of dataof the integrity and of the availability. With the continuity plan, for example, it is possible to keep active the services of the institution or repair them in a short time.

When these two elements are not present, he says, there is a greater impact on the entities because it is the moment in which they have to give in to the cyber criminals.



