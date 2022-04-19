Cyber ​​attack caused the AutoExpreso recharge system to go out of service

The fault that has affected the AutoExpreso recharge system since last Saturday is due to a cyber attack The Secretary of Transportation and Public Works, Eileen M. Vélez Vega, and the executive director of the Highway Authority, Edwin González Montalvo, informed Professional Account Managemet, the system of the private operator that manages AutoExpreso.

In a press release, it was reported that González Montalvo, as well as the Acting Director of the Puerto Rico Office of Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS), Nannette Martínez Ortiz, ofMore details will be received at a press conference starting at 10:30 am, at the Miramar Convention Center.

Yesterday, González could not specify an estimate on when the service will be restored.

“Right now we can’t give a time goal of when it will be restored,” he said in a Monday radio interview (WKAQ 580 AM).

He indicated that the grace period to recharge will be 10 days that will begin to count once the system is restored. Meanwhile, the booths to recharge the AutoExpreso, the website and the mobile application continue to be out of service.

“We are not satisfied with the system we have, it is a system that this administration inherited,” he stated, accepting that the island’s toll collection system is “fragile.”

Although it cannot be recharged, the collection for traveling through the electronic highway tolls continues to be recorded, so drivers will have to pay for these transactions once the system begins to operate again.