Cyber ​​attacks: Ukraine asks South Korea for help against Russia

Ukraine is asking for help Korea from the south to boost its cybersecurity capacity to defend against “Russian” attacks.

Dmytro Ponomarenko, ambassador-designate of Ukraine on South Koreapraised the country’s President Moon Jae-in’s statements that the sovereignty of Ukraine and Seoul supports a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but expressed hope for additional assistance.

“We would also be grateful if the ROK, being a highly developed high-tech country, would help us strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities,” he said in a statement after a news conference in Seoul.

Moon said that South Korea would join the efforts of the international community to impose economic sanctions on Russia, but officials said they were not considering unilateral action.

South Korea appointed to Ukraine as a key recipient of official development assistance last year and currently provides aid in education, health and public administration, among other areas.

Cyber ​​attacks in the midst of war

Ponomarenko said that the websites of government institutions in the country were suffering attacks from Russia.

A global cybersecurity firm also said a recently discovered piece of destructive software was found circulating in Ukraine and has affected hundreds of computers, part of what was seen as a growing wave of computer attacks targeting the country.

The official urged the international community to show solidarity by imposing sanctions against Russia and giving to Ukraine financial, military and fuel support, as well as humanitarian assistance.

