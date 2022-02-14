cyber, media and on the ground. Moscow has already started it »- Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The former commander in Afghanistan: America is back in Europe, if it invades we are there. Fly? It is the junior partner of Beijing

While many wonder if and when war will break out in Ukraine, John Allen, president of the Brookings Institution – the largest US think tank – and former commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, explains that the conflict has in many ways already begun.

General Allen, how do you assess the Biden Administration’s warnings that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin in days and that it is not out of the question that Kiev will be bombed?



“First of all, it must be remembered that Ukraine poses no threat to Russia and that this crisis is artificially created by Putin and the oligarchs to do what they are doing. We can speculate on an attack on the capital, but only the Russians know. If they intend to carry out a decisive operation in “physical domination” to bring down the resistance of Ukraine rather quickly, the logic could point to an attack to “decapitate” the “command and control”. I don’t know what they will do but remember that Ukraine has already been under attack for months in the cyber and information domain. In the 21st century, wars are fought in multiple domains and the physical, traditional one, with aircraft dropping bombs, missiles, tanks, ships and submarines is just one of them. But in many respects the key domains of 21st century conflicts are those of information (to control the narrative) and cyberspace, exploiting the fact that developed countries depend on it for social cohesion and quality of life (medical services, financial transactions, education, highways, airports). These domains are already under attack by the Russians ».

Do you believe that Biden’s strategy of aggressively disclosing intelligence on Russian plans, as has perhaps not been the case since the Cuban missile crisis, is sufficient as a deterrent against Putin?



“The Russians have long believed that they can operate with impunity in the cyber and information domains, which will be increasingly important to autocrats in the 21st century. They have been trying for years to destabilize democracies, including the United States and Italy. What you see now is that the United States is contesting Russia in these spaces. We do not intend to intervene in the physical domain on behalf of the Ukrainians but we do not allow the Russians to act with impunity in the other two. In some respects this is an unprecedented strategy when compared to the actions we would have taken in the twentieth century, but this is a typical multi-domain conflict of the twenty-first century. ”

Gideon Rachman in the Financial Times raises the question of whether one is negotiating with “Putin the rational” or “Vlad the Mad” (the madman).



“I don’t think Putin is unstable, irrational or crazy, and I think it’s a mistake to see him as such. I think Putin understands the West probably better than we understand him. Only he knows what can work as a deterrent. First, it is clear that his intent is to increase his influence with respect to his “neighbor abroad”: he does not want Ukraine to become another US or Western position on the Russian border that could, in his view, destabilize the country over time. its ability to govern in Russia. Given the growing internal opposition, he cannot allow it. Second, he wants to have a voice in Europe’s security architecture but since 2014 – when Russia separated Crimea from Ukraine – the possibility of dialogue on this with Russia has closed. He has undermined our ability to speak with one voice on European security and some European partners have different views on the possibility of Putin using gas against Europe and also on how to react if he does. But in the end I bet that if Putin invades Ukraine and we see many military and civilian deaths and if we see the Russians cause a midwinter exodus of thousands of refugees, then there won’t be many European governments ambivalent about universal sanctions against Putin and the Russia. I think another goal of him is to separate the US from Europe and NATO. If he invades Ukraine, it will be counterproductive for him. “

Could a Russian invasion of Ukraine increase the American presence in Europe, despite the Biden doctrine implying a shift of priorities towards the Indo-Pacific?



“If, as our Brookings Institution scholar Fiona Hill puts it, one of Putin’s goals is to reduce American influence and potentially separate the US from Europe, an attack could increase American orientation and commitment to Europe. And while American attention is drawn in many directions today, a Russian invasion of Ukraine would receive the full attention of the US and the American people. There would be no distractions. ‘ How does the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul affect Biden’s handling of the Ukrainian crisis?



“Without having direct knowledge of it, I believe there have been many lessons that the Biden administration has learned from both the decision-making mechanisms and the outcome of the Afghan evacuation. What we see now is an unambiguous attempt at US leadership in this crisis. In Afghanistan Biden had received bad cards from Trump, with no credible options to play: no one is satisfied with how it turned out. What the Biden administration is doing now is consulting with allies and partners with a frequency rarely seen, over the phone, in person … There is an unambiguous American commitment to NATO. If we think that with Trump there was a time when we all feared that he would pull the US out of NATO, no one should now doubt America’s commitment to the Alliance. We are sending troops to countries on the borders of NATO to show that our skin is at stake if it gets ugly and the conflict spills over into NATO. I don’t think this will happen, but America came to Europe at this time of serious crisis ».

What are the risks of the alliance between China and Russia against the United States?



“I don’t think there is any doubt that both of these authoritarian governments want to reduce American influence in the world and are working separately and together to that end. In this redefined relationship Russia will always be the “junior partner”. And given the text of the recent Sino-Russian joint declaration in which Beijing explicitly supports Moscow’s demands in Europe and explicitly condemns the expansion of NATO, it is to be expected that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine would have the approval of the senior partner: the China. So we have to ask ourselves: will China also be held responsible if Russia invades? ”

Are we experiencing a new Cold War or are the logics different today?



“I don’t want to be remembered as someone who defined this era as a new Cold War. The Cold War was a context dominated by the potential for thermo-nuclear warfare. This is a new era of contention and it is easy to give old names to new contexts, but it is not a new Cold War. The strategies that democracies choose to adopt will be very important in the 21st century to collectively protect our respect for human rights and the quality of life of our citizens, as well as the use of technologies for the benefit of citizens, rather than for monitoring, oppressing or imprisoning them. . Whatever happens, we will need to relate to China and Russia, but that does not mean that, after a real form of aggression against Ukraine, liberal democracies will be able to carry on as if nothing happened with responsible governments. Finally, a Russian invasion of Ukraine approved by China will inevitably increase American attention to East Asia and Taiwan. “