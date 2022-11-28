Cyber ​​Monday: more than 25 offers in stores that ship to Puerto Rico

Cyber ​​Monday, with deals that extend for more days in many cases, arrived with discounts in every imaginable category. Here we share some of the most striking from both native companies and multinationals that ship to Puerto Rico or have pickup available at local stores.

Aeronet: My-Wifi plan at $44 per month (regular is $49) for a 50 mbps connection (10 mbps upload) and with free installation.

Amazon has its brands of devices and TV with the following discounts: up to 54% on cameras and doorbells blink; up to 68% on smart speakers Threw outup to 50% in the FireTV Streaming; 47% on tablets Fire for adults and children; and 42% in vacuum cleaners and robotic maps Roomba.

Manzana: The AirPods 2nd generation are $79 (50% less) On Amazon. The iPad released in 2021 is also $60 less. While in computers, the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch, 16GB of RAM and 512GB hard drive in gray for $2,000, $500 less.

Bath and Body Works has the entire digital store at 40% off.

BrandsofPuertoRico has free shipping on orders of $100 or more, in addition to products with a 20% to 25% discount.

Febus House has 40% on selected Christmas merchandise and up to 60% on some furniture.

Express has the entire digital store at 50% off.

Fit2Run provides a 20% discount on the entire site when applying the code CYBER20.

Guess It has up to 50% discount, plus an additional 15% and free shipping on orders of $150 or more.

Home Depot It has promotional items that, although they cannot be shipped to Puerto Rico, can be ordered online and picked up at local stores. For example, Ryobi 2- to 6-piece cordless tool combos, which can include a drill, handsaw, jig, vacuum, or multi-tool, plus their batteries, are discounted from $40 to $200.

Hulu: $1.99 a month for a year on their plan with ads, 75%. It can be canceled at any time.

JCPenney has from 25% to 40% in toys from brands such as Disney Y Marvel.

JetBlue: Booking directly on Jetblue.com can get $100 off per person on round-trip flights or $50 one-way on tickets of $100 or more when using code CYBER22. It is valid for travel through October 26, 2023 that is purchased between November 28 and 29.

Kate Spade It has handbags starting at $49 and drastic discounts on multiple models and accessories. They are accessed on her specials site surprise.katespade.com.

Lego: toys of this brand are up to 44% less on Amazon. For example, the Apollo 11 model is $70, 30% less; and Minecraft sets for more boys have discounts between 20% and 35%.

Master Classthe platform where leaders and celebrities give master classes on their various specialties, offers two monthly subscriptions for the price of one at $15 per month.

Old Navy: 50% on the entire store, just like its parent Gap.

Rakutenthe cash back platform for making purchases on the internet, has more than 300 stores with 20% ‘cash back’.

Samsung Galaxy S22 unlocked on Amazon is $598.94, up from the original $799, on the black 128GB model.

Sephora It has up to 25% off and coupons from different brands that you activate during the day.

SuperMaxOnline has free delivery and other discounts when codes are applied which can be found on their Facebook profile.

Survives Store has a 20% discount on accessories and solar panels.

xbox series s It costs $200 on Amazon, if a $40 digital credit is activated on future purchases on this platform. Otherwise it’s at $240, $60 less.

vitacost It has a 20% discount on the entire order plus additional coupons on brands such as Vital Proteins, Vega, EVL Nutrition, Now and Jarrow.

William Sonoma advertises up to 70% off on all of its brands and stores, including West Elm and Pottery Barn. But the most frequent discounts are from 20% to 40% from kitchen utensils and Christmas decorations to furniture and bedding.