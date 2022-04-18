Cyber ​​Wow April 2022 | When is it | Tips | Recommendations | What you should never do if you buy online | Cybersecurity | TECHNOLOGY

The online shopping they are becoming more and more frequent in our daily lives; however, as these grow, so do the cases of cyber attacks that end with the theft of money from bank accounts or, in the worst case, the extortion of the victims.

According to calculations by the PNP’s High-Tech Crime Investigation Division (Divindat), criminal organizations can obtain, in a single day, up to S/100 thousand for virtual scams.

Although this figure is alarming, cybersecurity experts agree that the key to avoiding being a victim of this type of theft is to “think critically”. This applies both when entering our credit card details before a purchase, as well as when we are about to click on any link or open an attachment in an email.

What you should never do if you buy online

Below is a series of recommendations provided to El Comercio by experts from the Police, IBM and Indecopi.

1. Do not trust a web page without first checking its URL

Cybercriminals create web pages similar to those of well-known companies. For this reason, before buying, identify that the web has the security padlock and the name of the store within its web address (URL), as well as secure electronic payment mechanisms. Fake websites often offer non-existent products in order to steal money or personal and financial credentials.

2. Do not immediately trust “spectacular” offers or promotions

If something looks suspicious, it may be a scam. Remember, if it’s too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

3. Do not download an app without first reviewing comments

Fraudulent applications and web pages are difficult to identify. When you are prompted to download an app, review user feedback regarding the app. Seeing the publication date of these comments can also save you from a scam.

4. Do not trust any text message

There are cases in which cybercriminals send countless alerts about suspicious purchases or transactions and request that users of banks and services carry out procedures through fraudulent phone numbers and links. The best thing in these cases is to communicate directly with the companies that require us.

5. Don’t trust phone caller ID

Many criminals have access to CallerID Spoofing technology that makes a phone number look like the one they want. Therefore, they can pretend they are calling you from a phone number that you normally trust, like your bank.

6. Do not use unknown WiFi networks

Avoid connecting to free, unknown or unsecured (free) WiFi networks. Two examples of secure networks are your home or work WiFi network. The WiFi networks of a shopping center or a cafeteria are not the best alternative to buy online. You can use their network to browse and search for products at good prices, but not to make a purchase. Criminals can get hold of the data you enter over unprotected networks.