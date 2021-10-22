Cyberattack Siae, Everest ransom hackers ask artists for ransom: 10 thousand euros in bitcoin. The global price is 500 thousand dollars

The hackers who stole the data of the SIAE members contacted some artists asking them for a ransom of 10 thousand euros in bitcoin. AGI learns it.

In the past few hours some sms have been sent with a text in which the malicious attackers address themselves directly to the artists whose personal data they have obtained, it is evidently the contacts: “Welcome to the dark web”, says the message, “we have all your personal and banking information, if you do not want everything to be made public pay 10 thousand euros in bitcoin to this address “. The payment deadline is today, October 22nd. It is currently unclear how many requests have been made.

The hacker group Everest ransom, which claimed responsibility for the attack, also addresses celebrity agents to negotiate individual sales privately in a web message. “These are the client data of the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, financial documents and other very important documents. A huge number of passports, driver’s licenses, payment documents, bank accounts, credit cards and other user data. The company has not concluded an agreement: the price for all the data is 500 thousand dollars “.

The group has put part of the stolen data on the web for free: from their page it is in fact possible to receive a link, with the relative password, to download 1.58 gb of documents, which they declare to be part of the stolen data.

Al Bano: “I blackmailed but I didn’t give in”

“I was blackmailed ten days ago via email by someone who asked me for the details of the card because there had been problems with my Siae data”. He reveals it Al Bano about the hacker attack. “I did not fall into the trap and I did well not to give in to blackmail: I don’t get away with it”, he added, explaining that he had received the request via email but that he had not replied to the blackmailers.

The expert: “Italy launch pad of visibility for ransomware gangs”

“Italy has become a springboard of visibility for the new gangs of ransomware users, gangs of young criminal hackers who need to make a name for themselves and a reputation”, he explained to Agi. Pierguido Iezzi, CEO and cybersecurity expert of Swascan. But why Italy in particular? “We are among the countries that most surrender to ransom and pay what is requested by the attackers – he explained – just think that in the face of several thousand attacks in the period between January 2021 and May 2021, only 28 companies had seen their data published subtracted, a consequence of the so-called Double extortion technique, that is, if you do not pay publicly for the data. In short, Italian companies are good payers “. “Then there is a broader question in terms of infrastructures: we are vulnerable and easily attacked – he added – and these two factors go very well with the ultimate goal of the attacks carried out by these new entries in the world of cybercrime. for the hacker gangs in Italy there is the concrete possibility of making a name for themselves and increasing their turnover. Pure ‘Criminal Marketing’ “.