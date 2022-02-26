Cyberattacks affect Russian websites, the conflict is felt in the technological field | International | News

Hacker group Anonymous has declared cyber war on Russia over attacks in Ukraine. A related Twitter account has posted his latest possible moves.

As they have posted on their Twitter profile: “The Anonymous collective is officially at war cybernetics against the Russian government”, they point out.

Before long, Russia began reporting the crash of certain government websites. Numerous Russian government websites, including those of the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense, have fallen, reported the Internet observatory Netblocks and confirmed EFE.

These incidents come after the start of a massive cyberattack operation against Ukraine, which has disrupted telecommunications in some of the country’s main cities.

“Confirmed: Multiple government websites in Russia, including those of the Kremlin and the State Duma, have gone ‘offline’; The incident comes amid an avalanche of cyberattacks against neighboring Ukraine,” Netblocks said on its Twitter account.

In addition, the fall and interruption of the internet in Kharkov or Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, were reported.

These same signal drops are happening in Kyiv and Kherson, in southern Ukraine.

On January 16, Ukraine revealed to be cyberattacked by Russia. East cyberattack was perpetrated in the early hours of Friday, January 14, and targeted the websites of several Ukrainian ministrieswhich were inaccessible for several hours.

Its objective “it is not only to intimidate society”, but also “to destabilize the situation in Ukraine (…), undermining the confidence of the Ukrainians in terms of their power”with “false information about the vulnerability of the State’s IT infrastructure” and regarding “the (possible) leak of personal data of Ukrainians”, according to the aforementioned ministry.

Poland

The person in charge of the Polish Government for computer security, Janusz Cieszynski, confirmed this Friday that several websites and communications systems throughout the country are subject to computer attacks.

Speaking to a Polish radio, Cieszynski assured that, among other public institutions, the computer system of the Polish Clearing House, which processes bank credits and transfers between banks and the administration, was attacked.

As Efe was able to verify, the page of the official Polish information agency, Pap, and several websites belonging to Polish media outlets were intermittently unavailable and many of them deactivated comments on information related to Russia.

On the other hand, the Polish entity that regulates the media decided this Friday to prevent the broadcasting on Polish territory of Russia Today, Soyuz TV, Rossija 24 and other Russian-language media. (I)