Cyberbullying, Britney Spears frees her from the protection of her father: “In Liguria, risk of similar cases and possible victims”

Liguria. The “Committee for Immigrants and Against All Forms of Discrimination” expresses satisfaction with the legal victory of Britney Spears, with the father of the American pop star who has announced that he wants to renounce the role of legal guardian of his daughter, as such responsible for the administration of its assets.

“Our Committee, together with the well-known Influencer Chiara Ferragni, supported her and today we are happy that finally, after more than thirteen years of” chains “, she can be reborn” comments Aleksandra Matikj, president of the Committee.

“His father Jamie Spears has finally given up on the role that gave him the ability to manage his daughter’s substantial fortune but only following the latest legal request from Spears.”

After the release of the NY TIMES documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, it was right to support her. We have all seen how devastated her life was after she was exposed publicly by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. Afterwards Britney had a nervous breakdown, becoming a victim of cyberbullying ”.

In Liguria the risk of cyberbullying is not lacking: “Today we want to remember our appeal, especially to the younger ones, to contact us if they experience such an episode. You can write to us at Committee.no.discrimination@gmail.com, we will help you ”concludes the Committee.


