Cybercrime, Bitcoin phishing in Italy turns into Coop phishing

Bitcoin phishing in Italy turns into Coop. The authors of the scam set the phishing kit wrong, mixing the two campaigns. The false contest is however dangerous. It aims to steal personal data to profile victims

If you get an email about the possibility of earning with Bitcoins, but you find yourself on a site that offers the chance to win a 1500 euro Coop shopping voucher, don’t worry. It is the result of some bungling malicious hacker, who set up a phishing kit wrong, inadvertently mixing the two scams. The e-mail message, in fact, advertises a fake cryptocurrency trading platform, whose goal is to steal personal data and money that you have to load into the fake wallet.

Instead, the link in the text points to a screen linked to the supermarket chain contest.

The process is always the same: you have to enter your personal data and answer some surveys.

At the end of the operations, you will be informed that participation in the contest has been registered.

In reality, however, there is no contest or prize. The only goal in this case is to acquire the victim’s information in order to profile it for commercial or fraudulent purposes. Furthermore, although disconnected from the email, the trap works well and records everything you communicate. Therefore, be careful!