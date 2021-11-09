Cybercrime global emergency, damage from hackers equal to 6% of world GDP

Clusit Report: “Using Pnrr Funds” – For Italy, “we hope that the PNRR will be an opportunity to catch up and fill its gaps also in the cyber sphere”, says Andrea Zapparoli Manzoni, co-author of the report.

In Italy 36 million bad events – The survey also includes the analysis of attacks in Italy, carried out by Fastweb: it recorded 36 million malicious events in the half year considered, an increase of 180% compared to the same period in 2020.

Cybercrime attacks 88% of the total – Worldwide, according to the researchers, in the first half of 2021 serious attacks carried out for cybercrime purposes, that is to extort money, increased by 21%, representing 88% of the total. On the other hand, those classified as Cyber ​​Espionage activities decreased (-36.7%), after the extraordinary peak of 2020 due mainly to espionage related to the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid.

Malware the most used technique – Among the attack techniques, “malware” shows the highest numbers: it represents 43% of the total, up 10.5%. Immediately after there are the unknown scientific techniques (category “Unknown”), up by 13.9% on the second half of 2020; Serious attacks conducted with “multiple techniques” increased by 11.6%.

Government the most affected target – In percentage terms, the most affected category is “government”, which represents 16% of the total; in second place still health with 13% of total attacks, in third “multiple targets”, which in this semester represents 12% of victims. The latter recorded a decrease because, explains Clusit, “we are facing a change of strategy” on the part of the attacker, who favors “severe attacks aimed at single targets” with ransomware-type techniques aggravated by “double extorgion”, that is, the threat of spreading the stolen data to the victims if they do not pay the ransom.

As for the geographic distribution of attacks, in the first half of 2021 those towards European-based entities increased by 10%, while the percentages of victims in the American and Asian areas remain unchanged.