Cyberespionage software infects Sánchez and Robles’ mobiles, last minute

The mobile phones of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, were subjected to “illegal and external” wiretapping by the ‘Pegasus’ program, according to two technical reports prepared by the National Cryptologic Center.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has explained that there were two intrusions in Sánchez’s mobile phone in May 2021 and one in Robles’s in June of that same year, with no evidence that there was any later.

The illegal intervention has been verified during an investigation that is still underway and that will reach all members of the Government.

“These are proven and extremely serious facts that confirm that there have been intrusions in areas outside state institutions and outside the law,” added Bolaños.

“That Pedro Sánchez has been spied on does not remove any reason to continue thinking that the sewers of the Spanish state are behind the ‘Catalangate’. In any case, today the espionage against independence is certified. More than ever, an independent investigation commission”, has written on his Twitter account.

The Government of Spain has assured that the intervention of the phones of the President of the Executive and the Minister of Defense has been carried out from a foreign country.

“We are absolutely certain that it is an external attack” because “in a democracy like ours, all interventions are carried out by official bodies and with judicial authorization,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory.

“The verification process has not yet finished with the whole of the Government. We are working on it,” he pointed out.

Minister Félix Bolaños affirms that the interventions with ‘Pegasus’ on the telephones of the president and the defense minister were “illegal and external”.

The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, announces that he has presented a technical report to the prosecutor’s office indicating that the telephone numbers of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defense, Maragarita Robes, were infected with

software of espionage ‘Pegasus’.

The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, has already assured in the last few hours that “the Government has absolutely nothing to hide” in relation to espionage on independence leaders.

In statements in the framework of the act of homage to Clara Campoamor for the 50th anniversary of her death, held this Saturday at the Ateneo de Madrid, she has referred to the Government’s relationship with ERC, which also voted against the decree due to the refusal of the Government to assume responsibility for the alleged espionage of pro-independence politicians with the ‘Pegasus’ program.

Likewise, he has assured that the Executive is going to “clarify the facts.”

In the statement made public by the Executive to convene this press conference, it is indicated that both Rodríguez and Bolaños will answer the questions of the journalists, but no details are given of the matter that will be addressed.

Bolaños’ agenda also includes the fact that today he will participate in the institutional acts of the Community of Madrid at the Royal Post Office.

The executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez must assess the damage in the face of the estrangement with the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya due to the espionage scandals that have broken the majority of the legislature.

The Spokesperson Minister, Isabel Rodríguez, and the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, will appear before the press without giving reasons.