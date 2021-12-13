Cyberpunk 2077, analysts’ estimates: sold 17.3 million copies, they had to be 30

The latest report drawn up by Bloomberg a year after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 photographs the difficulties faced by CD Projekt in meeting the initial sales estimates of the sci-fi blockbuster starring V and Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

Taking a cue from the latest study conducted by Matti Littunen of the analysis company Bernstein, what emerges is the large discrepancy between Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-launch estimates and the actual commercial results of the title.

In fact, Bernstein’s analyst explains how his agency agreed with the estimates of other professionals in the sector: almost all financial operators believed that Cyberpunk 2077 would have reached and exceeded the 30 million copies sold in the twelve months following marketing.

According to Bernstein’s report, however, CD Projekt would have managed to place “only” 17.3 million copiesHowever, a high number but certainly very far from the initial forecasts. The value that emerged from the analysis takes into account both the 13.7 million copies in pre-order and in the launch phase and the 3.6 million copies marketed in 2021, in the midst of the media storm for the serious problems of Cyberpunk 2077 identified on day one and for the deficiencies in the gameplay.

Not surprisingly, Bernstein’s Matti Littunen underlines how “2021 has shown how long and bumpy the path that CD Projekt will have to take to rehabilitate still is. Fixing Cyberpunk 2077 is the key to mending the rift with the public, it is already happening but it will take some time”.

As for 2022, the leaders of CD Projekt have already expressed their intention to look to the future with confidence and to want to roll up their sleeves for the work that awaits them between DLC and Cyberpunk 2077 nextgen update and new games, not to mention the update. which will optimize The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.