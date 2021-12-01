Cyberpunk 2077 and Tales of Arise among the offers of the first of December

GameStop launches the Holiday Promo, the Advent Calendar returns with new discounts every day until December 24th. The month of December opens with a selection of games for sale starting from 19.98 euros, here are the offers valid only today.

Many offers from the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 1st, for example Tales of Arise at 59.98 euros, Cyberpunk 2077 Day One Edition at 19.98 euros, Scarlet Nexus at 39.98 euros, The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes at 24.98 euros, The Addams Family Chaos in the House at 29.98 euros and the Neckset HORI 3D Surround Gaming accessory for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at 79.98 euros.

Until December 12 we also find the Funko Advent Calendar on offer! of Harry Potter with a 40% discount on the list price, Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online subscription for 299.98 euros, 10 euro discount on the application of the Mobile Outfitters protective films by purchasing one of the products of the Advent Calendar and Xbox Series S Rocket League Bundle in pre-order for 299.98 euro.

This is only the first day of the Holiday Promo, new offers will arrive daily until Christmas Eve, with discounts on accessories, consoles, video games and gadgets.