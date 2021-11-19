Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on Xbox Game Pass? Possible clues from a Microsoft commercial

Microsoft recently released a new spot dedicated to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in which a sequence from Cyberpunk 2077 appears suspiciously.

As pointed out by the attentive reddit users, they appear within the Xbox Game Pass promotional spots exclusively titles included in the gaming on demand service offer. This detail makes the presence of the CD Projekt RED title quite unusual. Some doubted that it could actually be Cyberpunk 2077, but after various research it was confirmed that the game clip is taken directly from an official gameplay trailer published by the Polish development company.

While nothing is certain at the moment, including Cyberpunk in the Game Pass could undoubtedly prove to be a sensible move for CD Projekt in order to relaunch its much discussed product. The technical sector with which Cyberpunk 2077 was offered to players at launch inevitably compromised its performance on the market (it was excluded from the PlayStation Store for months), as well as the reputation of the Warsaw studio itself. Xbox Game Pass could therefore represent an important showcase for the title, and many subscribers could be enticed by the opportunity to try the Sci-Fi experience with their hand.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will not receive further updates in the course of 2021, with CD Projekt RED which has said it is committed to expanding the game with DLC and the next-gen update over the next year.