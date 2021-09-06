Cyberpunk 2077 becomes breathtaking with the improved photo mode

A modder by name SilverEzredes He released a mod capable of improving the shots of Cyberpunk 2077’s Photo Mode, transforming the function of the game into a powerful tool able to satisfy the palates of the most refined players in search of breathtaking shots.

The mod in question is called Photo Mode Unlocker. As its name suggests, this allows you to remove some of the restrictions of Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode. This does not mean that some small functions are not added to the Photo Mode. Everything is also compatible with the latest game patch available.

The Photo Mode Unlocker mod increases the maximum distance of the camera from V, the player’s avatar, by double. Distance LOD0 is also increased by the same amount, and a series of additional parameters for field of view, camera rotation and depth of field. There gem more intriguing however could be a new one set of poses for Johnny Silverhand, the character played by the actor Keanu Reeves. In addition, the possibility of having the avatars portrayed in all the poses available is unlocked. You can check out more details of this Cyberpunk 2077 mod through its official page on Nexusmods, where the pre-requisites and installation methods are also mentioned. A demonstration video below, if you can understand Russian.

If you are passionate about virtual photography, know that for a few days you have also Hideo Kojima on your side, openly in favor of the shots in the game as a new art form. In the meantime Cyberpunk 2077 continues on its path made of patches and updates, while a large portion of the CD Projekt Red studios is focusing onrelease of the first DLC of the game.