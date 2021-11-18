Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Xbox Game Pass? Check a clue in a video from Microsoft – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive shortly on Xbox Game Pass? Yesterday Microsoft released a video that according to Reddit users hides a possible clue, giving birth to these rumors.

The movie in question is dedicated to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a service integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and, among other things, shows pieces of gameplay taken from various games. Among these, the Redditor statenotcity recognized Cyberpunk 2077 in one very short sequence (the one in the image below). A second user confirmed the origin of the offending scene from the gameplay trailer released by CD Projekt RED on November 19 last year (link here).

The short sequence of the video published on the Xbox YouTube channel where Cyberpunk 2077 appears.

The particular thing is that in the video published by Xbox all the other games present, such as Destiny 2 and F1 2020, are currently part of the Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, according to Reddit users, Cyberpunk 2077 could also arrive in the catalog of the service in the near future.

Obviously it could very well be a coincidence or a mistake by a careless employee, but thinking about it, the entry of Cyberpunk 2077 into the catalog of the service is not all that impossible. As confirmed by data shared by CD Projekt RED, sales of the game dropped rapidly after launch, also due to the harsh criticism of the console versions. Therefore the possible debut of the game in the Xbox Game Pass catalog could be advantageous for the Polish company. Among other things, Cyberpunk 2077 will celebrate the first anniversary next month and therefore some surprises could arrive for the occasion.

Obviously these are all assumptions, to be taken strictly with pliers while waiting for official news.

Staying on the subject, Microsoft announced the new wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in November.