Cyberpunk 2077 confirms the release of the coveted next-gen update and another important patch • Eurogamer.it

It’s been a while since CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not receive other updates in 2021, also moving the date of theunique update for next-gen of the game to next year. Another delay on the roadmap that has been looked forward to with hope, but now there is good news.

In an interview granted to the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, the president of CDPR Adam Kiciński confirmed that the update will see the light early next year, along with the full-bodied update 1.5. “We are working hard on the version for the current console generation, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022 along with a major update, patch 1.5. Postponing the new version of the game was a difficult choice, but we are convinced that it was the fairer measure, especially since it was carried out on the advice of the development team “.

Kiciński’s phrases, especially the last one, seem to reassure the players a lot, especially all those who have accused the blow of the bad launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The “upper floors” have understood that rushing the developers was the worst choice , and apparently they have learned their lesson.

Even Johnny Silverhand is more relaxed now

Kiciński also confirms that the rolistic shooter will have a long support, as it was for The Witcher 3. “We believe it will sell over the years, and we will continually improve it.”

Recent communications bode well that CDPR is re-evaluating the way it communicates with fans and appears to be getting back on track. Are you confident in the future of Cyberpunk 2077?

Source: Thegamer