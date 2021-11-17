Cyberpunk 2077 excluded from the Game Awards? Not exactly

Geoff Keighley has recently unveiled all the nominations for the The Game Awards 2021 in a short live stream dedicated to the event to be held next December.

Net of the many titles postponed in this 2021, this year’s nominations certainly reserved some surprises (including the presence of goodies like It Takes Two).

But not only that: the next The Game Awards should also be there new and interesting reveal, at least according to the recent declarations of the good Keighley.

In fact, there is talk of the possibility – quite high indeed – of finally being able to see the “real” next-gen in action, something that raises the bar of expectations far beyond the permitted level.

Many have noted, among the candidates for the GOTY, the absence of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the favorites for the game title of the year before its release.

Following the controversy related to the technical problems of the game apparently the opportunity for the CD Projekt title to take home the most coveted prize has disappeared.

Despite this, the title with Keanu Reeves in the role of Johnny Silverhand he received two nominations of some importance, namely Best Score and Music And Best Role Playing.

In short, net of the half disappointment for the GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 he did not remain “dry-mouthed” as many detractors are led to believe.

Still talking about the CDPR game, a few days ago it was officially announced that the next-gen updates of the title have been postponed to 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

But not only that: we also recently showed you a truly iconic weapon of Cyberpunk 2077 which also exists in the real world (yes, that’s right).

Finally, we remind you that SpaceGames.it is among the publications that will be part of the specialized jury that will nominate the best games of the year.