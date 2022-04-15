Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Release Window Confirmed
During his last meeting with his investors, CD Projekt RED has confirmed the release window for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. Although it has not detailed much more information about it, it has made it clear that it will arrive during the year 2023, along with another series of improvements for the base game, which they plan to continue supporting for a longer time.
The company has shared this information as well by Twitterspecifying that we will receive more details about this expansion later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 includes many improvements
During the meeting, CD Projekt RED has also revealed the title’s impressive sales figure, which would be above 18 million units almost a year and a half after its release. Despite all its problems, the title has been a success for the study, having confirmed that the reception of the new generation version has been satisfactory for the study.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Ps4, Ps5 and Microsoft Windows.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you take on the role of a cyberpunk mercenary and experience their life-and-death struggle for survival. Improved and with additional new free content. Customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build your reputation, and unlock upgrades.
