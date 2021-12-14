Cyberpunk 2077: for CD Projekt “Keanu Reeves played it and loves it”, but he admits: “Never tried”

In November 2020, during an investor meeting prior to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red President and CEO Adam Kiciński had stated that Keanu Reeves was playing RPG, and that he fell in love with it. Kiciński’s words had been bouncing around the net for weeks, and obviously had helped create even more hype among players ahead of the game’s launch, but over the course of the last weekend the interpreter of Johnny Silverhand has denied everything, revealing that he does not. having – in fact – never tried the CD Projekt Red video game firsthand.

The Canadian actor spoke about the video game during a recent interview with the microphones of The Verge, in view of the release of the new film Matrix Resurrection. When asked by the interviewer “Do you play video games?”, Keanu Reeves replied in the negative, stating that he had never tried Cyberpunk 2077 and to have only “seen demonstrations”. The actor’s words diverge from Adam Kiciński’s that the actor fell in love with the game and its character, shedding further light on CD Projekt Red’s aggressive marketing campaign.

For better or for worse, the sales of Cyberpunk 2077 they were a success, with over 13 million units shipped at launch and more or less satisfactory sales in 2021, especially thanks to the significant discounts offered during the second half of the year. The game failed to take home a statuette during The Game Awards 2021, and unlike The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it is unlikely to receive many accolades during the next awards ceremony, but with the upcoming next-gen upgrade and free DLCs, there is a very good chance that sales will remain stable.

And what do you think of Kiciński’s words? An acceptable statement? Or is it misleading advertising? Tell us yours in the comments.