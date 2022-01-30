Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 spotted in the PlayStation database, next-gen patch imminent? – Multiplayer.it

After a very long wait, finally the long awaited next-gen upgrade from Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S it would seem to be in the pipeline, at least according to the report of the ever-vigilant PlayStation Game Size.

For the uninitiated, PlayStation Game Size analyzes all significant variations of the PlayStation database to share information on release dates, new versions and download sizes of patches and games digitally. For example, he recently unveiled the download weight of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

The report arrived a few minutes ago instead concerns Cyberpunk 2077. Specifically, PlayStation Game Size has published a short post that mentions “Cyberpunk 2077” and “PS5”, accompanied by the icon of a police siren, which it usually uses to report changes in the PlayStation database. Practically: the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted in the PlayStation database and therefore we can expect a launch in the near future. Furthermore, with a subsequent tweet, PlayStation Game Size states that it expects a launch between mid-February and the first days of March, but in this case it is a simple guess.

Usually the PlayStation Game Size reports turn out to be correct, but we are still waiting for official news, which will probably not be long in coming. Last November, the CEO of CD Projekt RED promised that Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 1.5 and next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S would arrive in the first quarter of 2022, which is confirmed by the way. also from the roadmap on the official website of the game.

Also, a few days ago SteamDB spotted a silent update for the PC version.