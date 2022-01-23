Cyberpunk 2077 has an unofficial visual novel in sexy colors that CD Projekt RED likes – Nerd4.life

If there is one thing successful at Cyberpunk 2077 is Night City and a setting so rich in characters and stories has also inspired parallel productions like the one here Cyberbang 2069one visual novel obviously inspired by the CD Projekt RED but unofficial game, which, however, was also liked by the developers of the Polish team.

The game is in fact a visual novel, or an adventure focused mainly on the narrative, which allows you to deepen the relationships between characters taken from the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 with the possibility of romantic and possibly sexual implications, although on this aspect there is to be distinguished between the two available versions of the game.

Cyberbang 2069 is distributed for free in two versions: one NSFW and one SFWthat is, the first with explicit illustrations and descriptions regarding the sexual implications of relationships, while the second is the sweetened one, with no explicit references to these sections.

More episodes are planned for the game, with this first one focusing mainly on Sandayu Oda, but with further additions that should also include Goro Takemura, Johnny Silverhand and Victor Vektor. In the description, the developers make it clear that there is no official relationship with Cyberpunk 2077, being a project unofficial fanmade, but CD Projekt RED seems to have appreciated the team’s initiative, as evidenced by the above tweet from Patrick K Mills. It should be noted, in fact, that the project seems very respectful of the original lore of the game, with sensible insights on the characters involved and in line with the setting built by the main game. You can find Cyberbang 2069 at this address, both in SFW and NSFW versions, obviously with the age restrictions reported on the page.