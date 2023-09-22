Cyberpunk 2077 has exacerbated my post-Edgerunners depression, and a hidden detail in its 2.0 update is to blame

Whenever I think I can turn the pages, CD Projekt breaks my heart

22 September 2023, 12:21

Notice: This news will be discussed failed Contents from the end of Cyberpunk Edgerunners and Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0.

I won’t lie, while it’s true that Cyberpunk 2077 attracted me to Night City, it wasn’t until Edgerunners that I fell in love with this universe. Trigger Studios’ anime has become a favorite of many, and now Update 2.0 of the CDPR game pays homage to its characters in a detail that’s as cool as it is disappointing.

And, if you’ve seen the end of Edgerunners, you’ll know that many of its heroes didn’t make it to the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077 alive. Now, a a little stuff The new one gives us a glimpse of other parts of the aftermath of this science fiction disaster, and I couldn’t help but a little sad Upon finding it.

Cyberpunk 2077 pays tribute to the heroes of Edgerunners

The cemetery is important in this Easter egg. As we have been able to see thanks to the capture @synthpotato On Twitter, Lucy not only went to the moon after the events of the anime, but she also had time bury your friends And dedicate an article to him detailing his final thoughts.





“You didn’t take me to the moon, but you were there with me“, he says about David, the story’s tragic hero. He also dedicates a few words to his mother, Gloria: “You were right, David reached the top “of Arasaka Tower”. There are also the presence of more secondary characters, such as julyThe newbie who dies at the beginning of the second part of the anime: “He surprised us with his enthusiasm,” the dedication says.

there is more comments In this sad place, but I’m not going to reveal them all to you. If you want to pay a final tribute to one of the best anime created in recent years, I suggest you go to the graveyard of games and pay your respects.

