Cyberpunk 2077, has Keanu Reeves played it? CD Projekt says yes, but the actor denies it

In the months leading up to the complex publication of the epic set in Night City, the team of CD Projekt RED had shared a nice anecdote with the audience, revealing how Keanu Reeves was playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Although he has not yet finished his adventure within the GDR, said the software house, the actor was “adoring as tested with the hand of the title. Such claims, which date back to November 2020, however, have recently been indirectly denials from the same Keanu Reeves. Following the presentation of the narcotic The Matrix Awakens at The Game Awards 2021, the actor was a guest of the editorial team of The Verge, with whom he had the opportunity to discuss various issues, Cyberpunk 2077 included.

During an interesting interview, the interpreter of Johnny Silverhand revealed of not be a gamer at all. On the contrary, Keanu Reeves is not used to devote himself to videogame pastimes. To the specific question “Haven’t even played Cyberpunk 2077?“, the actor confirmed that he has never even tested the production of CD Projekt RED with his own hands, of which he has however seen some in action”demonstrations“.

On the occasion of the same interview, the actor offered some considerations on the choice of the development team to block the mods of Cyberpunk 2077 that allowed to have a relationship with Johnny Silverhand.

