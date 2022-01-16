Cyberpunk 2077, in Night City there is a secret door (and it has been opened)

Cyberpunk 2077 has been through a thousand problems, including bugs, glitches and more related to the old-gen console version, although over the months players have still found more than one reason to visit Night City.

Outside the PC version of the game – almost optimal – the PlayStation and Xbox editions were on the verge of unplayable, although various patches and hotfixes have more or less remedied the situation over the weeks.

And if any fans are imagining the game as being next-gen, other players of Cyberpunk 2077 have now opened a mysterious door to Night City, which, however, hides another unexpected surprise.

As happens in many metropolises seen in as many open-world titles, too Night City is full of doors that don’t open.

Often it is a choice of the developers, given that there is often no reason for the player to enter a certain place, although in the case of the CD Projekt RED game this could take on a different meaning.

As reported on Reddit (Street The Gamer), the user “Insatiate__Ire” has however found a door that opens, albeit disappointment is unfortunately around the corner.

As you can see for yourself from the video below, the entrance actually gives access to a second door, which in turn leads back to the street.

I finally found a door that is not locked. And a total disappointment after that. from cyberpunkgame

In short, net of the “mystery”Behind this door, it therefore seems that this is in fact the umpteenth oversight of the programmers, given that the presence of that entrance leads to a stalemate.

You have read that a large number of players have decided to fill Steam with positive reviews, despite everything?

The hope of CD Projekt is in fact that the title can be re-evaluated, perhaps even after the arrival of the expected versions for next-generation consoles.

After all, the 2021 of Cyberpunk 2077 it was a real triumph, something that silences most of the detractors.