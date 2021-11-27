Cyberpunk 2077, in ten years will we remember it as a “great game”? – Multiplayer.it

In a recent interview with Adam Kiciński, the president of CD Projekt RED, is back to talk about Cyberpunk 2077, stating that the studio’s latest work will continue to sell for years and that over the long haul will be remembered as a “great game”. A statement that, given the numerous criticisms at the launch and in the following months, was considered rather controversial, but at the same time created some interesting discussions.

The Multiplayer.it community represents only a small portion of the players in the world, mind you, but in the comments section of the news relating to Kiciński’s statements, we can find many interesting ideas and conflicting opinions. There are those who reiterate their disappointment for the Cyberpunk 2077 and / or for its conditions on consoles, in some cases up to calling it a real scam. Those who have played it on PC and, net of bugs and technical problems, recognize its qualities or who, on the contrary, find unforgivable shortcomings in its playful structure.

Then there are those who have recovered Cyberpunk 2077 in recent weeks, taking advantage of the offers of the month of Black Friday, therefore at a lower price and with the corrective patches published by CD Projekt in the last year, and say that despite everything he had fun and not little to Night City. And finally, there are also those who have not played the latest CD Projekt effort and are waiting for further updates and the next-gen version for consoles to give the game a chance.

Net of personal tastes, it is clear that the opinions on Cyberpunk 2077 can differ and not a little based on many factors, such as pre-launch expectations, the reference platform, but also based on the version played and the price paid. For example, complicit in a marketing campaign and very questionable developer statements, many had an overwhelming hype for the CD Projekt RED title and were burned at launch when they discovered that the game was below their expectations. On the other hand, those who bought it months later, perhaps at a low price and well aware of the problems of production, managed to enjoy the positive sides of Cyberpunk 2077, which in fact is a game that is anything but to be thrown away.

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the promotional images released by CD Projekt prior to launch

Meanwhile CD Projekt RED he is still supporting his work. Of course, the postponement of the next-gen upgrade and the next patches to 2022 makes you turn up your nose, but if the promises are kept in the coming months or years the game could significantly improve in many respects. Leaving aside the question of whether or not it is right to wait years to have a title in optimal conditions or at least that reflects the vision of its authors, it is clear that those who play Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.XX will be faced with a potentially very different game than to day-one shoppers.

We have seen in the past numerous cases in which the “feelings” towards a game have changed over time thanks to the interventions of the developers. For example, Destiny 2 at launch was lacking in many respects, primarily the endgame, but the following year the ‘mood’ of the community was much better, thanks to the changes made by Bungie before and after the launch of Forsaken. On the contrary, Overwatch has been received with great enthusiasm and in a few months has built a huge community. Yet the feelings of the players have drastically changed over the years, either for changes not particularly appreciated, or for post-launch support not considered to be up to par.

However, we are talking about an MMO and a multiplayer shooter, or products that have the aim of evolving over time and entertaining players for years. So universes very distant from Cyberpunk 2077. The changes made by CD Projekt RED, in fact, will benefit mostly those who buy it now or, better still, in a year. Of those who played it at launch, however, only a small percentage will pick up the game or have a second run in the future. In a few years, therefore, there will be players with very similar tastes who could evaluate the work of CD Projekt in a very different way.

We don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a “great game”, a “good game”, a “bad game” or simply “a wasted opportunity” in ten years’ time. It will certainly be remembered as one of the most controversial productions in videogame history.

