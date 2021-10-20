Cyberpunk 2077 is 67% off on Instant Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077, the new title from the CD Projekt RED team, has hit shelves around the world, and the team is busy fixing the problems the game is suffering from on eighth generation hardware. The Polish company is offering monthly support to fix bugs and optimize the product on PS4 and Xbox One as well. Recently, the Polish team announced that new content is on the way.

However, on PC the game is very solid: this hardware remains the reference one for playing the adventure of V and, in case you have not yet purchased it, on Instant Gaming you can do it with a discount of 67%.

By accessing the site, in fact, you can find Cyberpunk 2077 for PC for only € 20.09! An unrepeatable offer for anyone who wants to try the new role-playing game from the creators of The Witcher 3.

Some information on Cyberpunk 2077

Seven years later, Cyberpunk 2077 appears to live up to all the hype generated by its presentation at E3 in 2019.

Set fifty-seven years later than the board game it is based on, Cyberpunk 2020, it has excellent graphics and the characters, scenarios, actions and movements are so realistic that they could be mistaken for cutscenes.

By playing along with the narrative, you can choose not to kill other characters, using non-lethal weapons and strategies that keep you away from serious confrontations that tend to become lethal.

Loading... Advertisements

The game contains full nudity, as players can upgrade their bodies with modifications that give them additional powers and abilities, and on these occasions they have to strip down to equip themselves with new limbs and other accessories.

One of the biggest selling points of this game is the fact that Keanu Reeves is heavily featured in the game. He plays a character called Johnny Silverhand, who is the lead singer of a band, Samurai, whose songs have lyrics relevant to V’s mood and life.

Silverhand, an original board game character, is now dead, but “lives” in V’s head. This means that the character has more dialogue than any other character except V, who is the protagonist.

Keanu Reeves was a surprise unveiled at the time of the release of the third trailer, in which the release date was communicated to the enthusiastic fans, eager to know the latest proposal of CD PROJEKT RED, famous for giving us the beloved games of The Witcher.