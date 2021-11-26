Cyberpunk 2077 is having its redemption (on one platform)

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 it will certainly remain etched in history, albeit for the wrong reasons, given that the CD Projekt RED title has been heavily criticized due to a decidedly unacceptable old-gen version.

Although the game also included the interpretation of an actor like Keanu Reeves in the role of Johnny Silverhand, he did little to fill in the various gaps and bugs in the path.

While waiting for the next-gen updates of the title to arrive as soon as possible, that is in 2022, it now seems that the game has found its moment of redemption, especially as regards a platform on which the game is available.

As also reported by DualShockers, thanks to the release of frequent updates, the developers have managed to solve a large number of problems, so much so that now the game has been inundated with positive reviews on Steam.

In fact, the overall reviews of the game now have a rating Mostly Positive, which is a huge improvement over what we saw at launch.

The Quest Director of Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko, tweeted a photo with the reviews, thanking the players for their newfound confidence.

It is also true that the Black Friday sales of Steam have pushed a good number of users to approach the game again, after the tumultuous months experienced previously by the title of CDPR.

Last days # Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players You can’t imagine what it means to me pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT – Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

