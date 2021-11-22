Cyberpunk 2077 is now sold at a price from ‘cestone’ • Eurogamer.it

Cyberpunk 2077 It dropped in price again in the US to just $ 9.99 just in time for the Black Friday deals.

Currently, the title is available on Target, for PS4 and Xbox, at a bargain price but other retailers will likely offer Cyberpunk for the same price.

This is a decidedly cheap price for Cyberpunk 2077 and the biggest price drop seen since its launch last December.

At the moment, the playability status on Xbox One and PS4 isn’t perfect yet, so it would be better to play it on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to receive a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022, but the game is still playable on these consoles right now thanks to backward compatibility.

All updates for Cyberpunk have recently been pushed back to 2022, along with The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade. But this could be a good opportunity to buy the game on the cheap before more free DLC arrives or the new update. generation.

Source: IGN.