Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves has never played it, contrary to what was said by CD Projekt – Nerd4.life

Keanu Reeves, the celebrated actor who plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, in a recent interview claimed he had never played the title, contrary to what the CEO of CD Projekt RED said before the game’s in-store debut.

During an interview with The Verge, where among other things Reeves has shown that he is not bothered by the fact that some players use mods to have sex in the game with his character, the actor admitted that he had never played. to Cyberpunk 2077. Nothing personal about the game, just not a gamer in general. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, the actor explains that he has seen demonstrations but never personally played the title.

The claims of the Johnny Silverhand actor are however in stark contrast to those of the CEO of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kiciński, who in November last year, therefore in the middle of the pre-launch promotional campaign for Cyberpunk 2077, had said that not only Reeves he had already played with it, but that actually he loved it.

“Yes. He (Keanu Reeves) has played the game. But as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. So, he sure has played it and loves it.”

V and Johnny Silverhand, the Cyberpunk 2077 character played by Keanu Reeves

A contradiction that we could add to the long list of claims and promises made a little too lightly by CD Projekt RED helping to create an immense hype for Cyberpunk 2077, which as we know has proved to be a double-edged sword.

Staying on the subject, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached an altitude of 17.3 million copies sold, a good result but very far from the 30 million units that CD Projekt had set itself before the launch.