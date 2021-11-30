Cyberpunk 2077, next-gen versions and updates have a launch window

Let’s go back to talking about Cyberpunk 2077 because the year is ending, and the time for new game content begins to run out.

The title of CD Projekt Red has been one of the most talked about videogame cases in recent history, and every now and then he comes back to talk after the long silence.

We are all waiting that next-gen updates to the title will arrive as soon as possible, but recently the team has postponed everything to 2022.

CD Projekt Red has also recently undergone a management change, because there’s a new director in charge Right now.

And in the last few hours, new information has arrived regarding the updates for the new generations of consoles.

CD Projekt Red held a shareholders’ meeting, of which the colleagues of Polygon reported the most important details.

As we learn that the Polish studio has enhanced the team dedicated to the creation of the first DLCs from Cyberpunk 2077, we also know when we might expect these blessed updates.

According to Adam Kiciński, joint president and CEO of CD Projekt Red, the next-gen updates of Cyberpunk 2077 they will be available in the first quarter of 2022. This means in a period that can go from January to April of 2022.

In the same period we will also have the first free updates of the title, and they will begin to come out even paid DLCs which had been mentioned since day one of the title.

And the good news is that the next-gen update of The Witcher 3, announced some time ago and in which content inspired by the Netflix series will be included.

In the meantime, though, you can have fun with lots of new cars and motorbikes thanks to the modders, who you can add to your Night City.

Could it be the backfire of the title? Right in these hours Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving a new wave of positive reviews, which also moved the developers.

Will we come to love the title unreservedly? According to some of the developers, yes, it’s only a matter of time.