Cyberpunk 2077, next-gen versions on the way? There is an important update

CD Projekt may have taken an important first step towards the arrival of the highly anticipated next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077: the build of the title was in fact updated.

The update is currently not publicly available and is only accessible to developers, but the fact remains that it’s the first time that Cyberpunk 2077 is updated after many months, after a period in which the patches arrived at an incredible pace.

It seems important to underline how this news seems confirm the words of CEO Adam Kiciński, which previously announced how next-gen versions would arrive during the first quarter.

As reported by DualShockers, CD Projekt did not even update this ambitious title from October 2021, with the latest official patch being made available in September.

The well-known portal SteamDB however, he highlighted that on January 14, 2022 the PC build of Cyberpunk 2077 has received a mysterious new update: while not publicly accessible, this update has made it clear that CD Projekt is preparing for an important event.

The clues are all for next-gen versions which, barring sudden postponements, should be launched shortly, but there is always the alternative of a possible great update under development.

In any case, at this point it now seems highly probable that we can expect it in the coming weeks further news from the developers on the news planned for this ambitious RPG, after the great work done to solve the now well-known problems of the launch.

Right now no further official communications arrived by the development team, which is why it is not known if the next-gen versions are really arriving with certainty: of course, we will keep you updated on our pages with all the latest news on the matter, as soon as we find out what the new means build for the future of this adventure.

While waiting for CD Projekt to officially unveil the upcoming news, a video has already anticipated what the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

And if at the end it should be necessary to wait a few more weeks for these editions, you will soon be able to console yourself with the VR mode.