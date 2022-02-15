Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen NOW: the news announced (also old-gen!)

As had been anticipated, today is the one dedicated to discovering Cyberpunk 2077 on next-generation consoles, with a new update arriving today, already available, actually even on the old platforms to implement several very substantial improvements and changes.

During the live broadcast on his official channel, CD Projekt RED showed Cyberpunk 2077 in action on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. For those who have tried it on older generation consoles, it will certainly have already been impressive to see the inventory open quickly. We saw V in action at a club to complete a contract, in indoor gameplay finished with an action sequence.

The update 1.5 Sara available on all platforms and also leads to the update for new generation machines. Among the novelties of the game, the skill tree has been completely redesigned and, once the update has been downloaded, you will be able to reassign all the points of your perksbecause once done you will find them reset.

Combat changes

The game combat has been rebalanced and some enhancements that had been deemed of little use have also been removed: now, CD Projekt assures you, you can have fun with unreleased builds more effective, both for quick attack and stealth, depending on your style. Knife throwing at opponents has also been improved, which now function more like a boomerang.

It has been changed noticeably the artificial intelligence of the enemies in combat. According to the authors, enemies now seek cover more cunningly, move to try to dodge your attacks and, again according to the authors, “By playing you will realize important changes in the quality of AI”.

Changes to driving, crowds and traffic

They have also been improved the driving model and it’s changed the shot for subjective driving, which now better shows both the road and the dashboard of your vehicle. Some cars, for example, had a cockpit that was too low and did not allow you to see the road: this problem has been solved, assure the developers of the Polish team.

There are changes too for the crowd and for the traffic. “The city is more alive now” explain the authors, “And now the public can react to your aggression, they could even shoot you if you point a weapon at them”. In this way, according to CD Projekt RED there will be more responsiveness “And more life” in Night City, as different people will respond differently.

Pedestrian animations have also been changed and people don’t disappear behind you if you turn aroundlosing sight of them, as was the case before.

Patch 1.5 is coming soon to PC, Stadia, and consoles! It brings various improvements to the game, numerous quest and gameplay fixes, as well as a number of free DLCs. On top of that, it contains the next-gen update PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X! Https: //t.co/qnNgifGJZy pic.twitter.com/swLOUNTIcD – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 15, 2022

Regarding traffic of Night City, now motorists react to panic situations if the player creates a moment of danger: if you shoot a car, the driver will try to escape, or run over, to try to get out of the bad situation.

There The UI of the window where you jump from one time to another has been redesigned, so that you no longer have to add up the hours to figure out which one you will end up in. Now the city is more sensitive to timetables: in the morning you will find more cars and more people than during the night, for example, and by triggering dangerous situations it is more plausible to see chain accidents unleashed.

Additionally, a driver who has an accident can pass out on the wheel, blocking traffic from being unconscious while driving. CD Projekt RED called these mechanics “Panic driving”or panic driving, which will create a lot of confusion by reacting to your actions, making Night City more believable.

Cyberpunk 2077

Map changes

The new Night City map allows you to understand more easily which are the primary and which secondary tasks, just by the color of their icons. Undiscovered missions are also indicated, so that you know where to go and find out what you have not yet revealed.

In addition, in the icons of the different fixers it is possible to immediately see how many tasks for that person have already been completed, so as to get an easier idea of ​​how far we have progressed with the progress.

In this regard, the fixers now offer new rewards when you complete the assignments for them – and there will therefore be more fantasy than in the past. They have also been introduced filters for the mapso that you are not overwhelmed by all the icons at once and that you can find your way around much easier.

Rewards and economy

The game economy has been completely rebalanced. You will get different rewards, you will get more money, cars for example will cost less to buy. CD Projekt believed that the game required too many resources to get some things, which is why it was decided to rebalance a bit both how much V will get from his work, and how much he / she will be required to spend.

There are also a lot of new things to buy thanks a new free DLC that comes with the update: in a shop, for example, there are new weapons, particularly colorful and lively and very in the style of Night City. There are also new guns to reduce recoil, new sights and generally new rifles all to be tested.

Phone calls and change the look of V (finally!)

Now V can too reject calls from side missions, if they bother you. In that case, the NPC will write you a message, so as not to disturb you too much. You can also decide to reject automatically some callers, such as Regina and her police commissions.

Finally, it is possible to change the appearance of V during the game: just reach the mirror of your apartment to open the special menu and adjust the look of your protagonist. From hair to eye color, from hairstyle to earrings and tattoos: you can literally indulge yourself. There are new colors, new choice options, even new make-up choices for your protagonist’s make-up (and yes, there is red lipstick, which seems to have been particularly popular). These new cosmetic options (not the use of the mirror, but the new hairstyles and new makeups) are part of the second free DLC.

You can now change your mirror appearance during the game

On your computer in V’s home you have the opportunity to revolutionize the furnishing of your apartment And you can also rent new homes, other than where your character resides. Obviously, you’ll have to pay hard eddies to do this, but that’s part of the game’s rebalanced economy. These new features are part of a third free DLC that accompanies this update.

The new apartments are scattered throughout Night City and you can choose which neighborhood is more congenial for your protagonist, from Downtown to JapanTown, up to the very expensive Corpo Plaza. You can also access the rental apartments from your inventory, which doesn’t force you to manage it from your apartment’s PC. You may also just find them by exploring and decide to rent them.

The rent you only pay once, you will not have a deadline that will require you to pay the rent periodically. The apartments will be very different from each other and CD Projekt’s idea was to allow a major role-playing componentto let you express the personality you have imagined for your very personal V. Renting an apartment doesn’t stop you from renting another onethey are not mutually exclusive and you can even have them all if you prefer.

All your apartments they will share the stash and the weapon chestso you don’t have to go back to the exact chest where you left a weapon to retrieve it.

Some of the activities you can do in your apartment give you gods positive perks, such as sleeping.

Romance improvements

There are also news for romance. As you develop a relationship you can send messages to your potential partner – everyone will be different because everyone has their own personality, but according to the authors “There are many things to discover that we do not want to anticipate”.

Furthermore, if you start a relationship with someone their apartment will also become your refuge, and apparently there is the possibility of having a relationship a little more physical than in the past, when maybe you go to visit your partner and spend the night together. In short, the romances are more alive and are not something to carry out and then never see your loved one again, as happened previously.

A new DLC related to Johnny

Now in the photo mode, when you play as Johnny Silverhand you can place him in much more fun poses that will allow you to immortalize the star and revolutionary rocker of Night City and indulge yourself as digital photographers. These are not available poses, of course, when you play as V, but only in flashes starring Johnny.

The size of the patch

The patch will be available on all platforms and it will weigh about 40GB, being very full-bodied. On PlayStation 5 you will have to first download the PS5 version by handit will not install by overwriting the backward compatible PS4 version you already have installed.

On PS5 is uniquely supported DualSense, in car driving and also in the use of weapons, underlines CD Projekt RED. Jokingly, there was also talk of an implementation in the sex scenes with JoyToys. The speaker of the special Sony home controller will also be used: it will be from this that V’s thoughts and his comments to himself will come.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X the game will have a performance mode a 60 fps And 4K dynamic. The modality ray-tracing instead it will include 30fps, dynamic 4K and ray tracing with improved SSR on both consoles.

The version PC will now include a Benchmark mode that will allow you to test your settings and find the ideal ones for your PC. It will be usable on both NVIDIA and AMD.

When does the patch arrive?

It has been confirmed as per the leak that the patch with the update 1.5 and the arrival of the game on the next generation console is available now. You can already proceed to download the update now and play.

Also confirmed free demo on all new generation platforms, which will allow you to try the game for five hours (or for thirty days, if you want to distribute the hours) to see if you like it or not. Once this is confirmed, you can decide to buy the final game or not, transferring the five hours of trial allowed by the demo, without losing them.

The complete log of the update

You can find it on the official website of Cyberpunk the complete log with really all the contents of the patch.