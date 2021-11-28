Cyberpunk 2077 on PC is receiving such positive user reviews that one of the designers is touched

The one of Cyberpunk 2077 it’s not an easy story. Indeed, it is quite the opposite – and in some cases for self-inflicted harm. His complications began already when the game was in its infancy and his ideas, in the design phase, seemed so complex that one wonders if and how they could be made.

The ambition that wanted a multifaceted mission design, able to bend to the different approaches chosen for one’s character; a lively and vibrant Night City, the depths of choice in the narrative context and bringing all this to consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When the game came out on December 10 of last year, we all know how it went. If the PC edition, albeit to be refined due to the numerous bugs and graphic glitches that we also encountered in the run of our review, still managed to establish itself as an engaging and magnetic experience, what the console players brought home was only very distant relative. both of the PC release and of the idea that CD Projekt had communicated for each Night City Wire.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PC with RTX 2060

This led to reactions between the understandable disappointment of fans and the unjustifiable incivility of those who hunted developers, on social networks, to overwhelm them with threats and insults – to the point of forcing someone to disappear from online platforms.

Since then, we know that CD Projekt RED has continued to work on his Cyberpunk 2077 and it has also just been announced that we will have new patches soon. To see the game also on PS5 and Xbox Series X, however, we have wisely chosen to wait a little longer.

However, for a few days already PC gaming seems to have embarked on a small path of redemption. Now that the clamor of the race to insult – one of the great “magic” of the web – has died down, some players have taken advantage of the promotional price offered at the moment on the game on Steam, and are actually appreciating it, also thanks to the corrective patches published by the Polish team.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PC with RTX 2060

Already in recent days, the designer Pawel Sasko he said to himself really impressed with the positive response from the reviews – and it didn’t stop. Right now, the game has reviews mostly positive from launch onwards (out of over 400 thousand published by players), while the recent ones are very positive, and are now nearly 15,500. Furthermore, let’s talk about the second best-selling game on Steam, even in front of another giant like Red Dead Redemption 2 it’s at FIFA 22.

Right now, in short, the players find themselves in agreement in appreciating the game in its PC version, to the point that Sasko wanted to thank them with a lot of emoji moved by happiness, on his profile.

Over 15K very positive reviews in the last days, while both # Cyberpunk2077 and # TheWitcher3 are on the global list of Steam top sellers Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/SMEMErm5Hm – Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 26, 2021

This is likely a little light at the end of the tunnel for development team members, who have faced a crisis they have not had a say in – since, of course, it is not the team that decides when to release a game despite being still to be refined in various aspects.

A few hours ago, CD Projekt claimed to have learned so much from the mistakes made in managing this ambitious project and also said she was confident that, in the long run, players will fall in love with V’s trip to Night City.