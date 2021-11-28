Cyberpunk 2077, on Steam the evaluation of users has become very positive – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 has been inundated in the past few days by favorable reviews from users on Steam, with 19,000 opinions that led to the assessment of the game to become very positive.

The positive reviews of Cyberpunk 2077 have brought it back to the top of the Steam chart, as we reported a few hours ago, but the trend shows no sign of stopping, thanks to the current one promotion at € 29.99 as part of the Valve platform’s Fall Sales.

The game’s quest director, Pawel Sasko, wanted to thank on Twitter all the people who contributed to this important relaunch, determining with their purchases the return of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the list of best-selling games on Steam.

In fact, the negative evaluations of Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam did nothing but reflect the discontent born above all because of the console versions of the game, actually problematic and incomplete at launch.

An issue that CD Projekt RED has remedied, albeit belatedly and less brilliantly than hoped for, pending the next-gen upgrade of 2022 that will bring their ambitious action RPG to PS5 And Xbox Series X | S.